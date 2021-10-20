October 2021

In an interview with Vogue, the “All I Ask” singer gushed about how “safe” Paul makes her feel. “I don’t feel anxious or nervous or frazzled,” she explained. “It’s quite the opposite. It’s wild. … I’m a 33-year-old divorced mother of a son, who’s actually in charge. The last thing I need is someone who doesn’t know where they’re at, or what they want. I know what I want. And I really know what I don’t want.”

She added that she didn’t mean to go public with their romance at the NBA game — she just wanted to spend some time with her boyfriend. “I just love being around him. I just love it,” she said. “He was like, ‘What are people going to say?’ And I was like, ‘That you signed me. As an athlete. You’re my agent.’ And he was like, ‘OK, cool.’”