Why She Thinks Simon Came Into Her Life

“I think Simon probably saved my life,” Adele said. “He came at such a moment, where the stability that him and Angelo have given me, no one else would ever have been able to give me. Especially at that time, I was so young and I think I would have got a bit lost in all of it. I could have easily gone down some dodgy paths, you know? And sort of self-destructed from being overwhelmed by all of [the fame]. He came in and was stable. The most stable person I’ve ever had in my life up until that point. Even now, I trust him with my life.”