For Angelo

“If I can reach the reason why I left, which was the pursuit of my own happiness, even though it made Angelo really unhappy — if I can find that happiness and he sees me in that happiness, then maybe I’ll be able to forgive myself for it,” the “Hello” songstress said of her son.

The former couple share custody and live close to one another, but the transition to coparenting was challenging for Angelo. “He knew I wasn’t there,” Adele recalled, noting that she wrote her little boy a song to hopefully answer some of his questions.

“Like, ‘Why can’t we still live together?’ That’s just not what people do when they get divorced. ‘But why not?’ I’m like, I don’t f–king know. That’s not what society does. And: ‘Why don’t you love my dad anymore?’ And I’d be like, ‘I do love your dad. I’m just not in love.’ I can’t make that make sense to a 9-year-old,” she explained.