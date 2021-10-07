Shedding the Weight

The Oscar winner’s wellness journey has become a hot topic, but for her, “it was never about losing weight.” Working out provided a space for her to channel her stress into something positive.

“It became my time. I realized that when I was working out, I didn’t have any anxiety. … I thought, If I can make my body physically strong, and I can feel that and see that, then maybe one day I can make my emotions and my mind physically strong,” she told Vogue.

She credited her trainer Gregg Miele with helping her feel safe and welcome in the gym. “All these other people have come out saying that they trained me. F–kin’ weirdos,” she joked. “I’ve never met them in my life!”