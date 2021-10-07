The Album

Fans have been waiting years to hear new music from the Grammy winner — but she deliberately took her time. “It’s sensitive for me, this record, just in how much I love it,” she explained. “I always say that 21 doesn’t belong to me anymore. Everyone else took it into their hearts so much. I’m not letting go of this one. This is my album. I want to share myself with everyone, but I don’t think I’ll ever let this one go.”

While the trademark emotional component will surely be present on the new album, some details might throw listeners for a loop, including voice recordings from Tyler, the Creator and British rapper Skepta (who Adele was briefly linked to in 2020). “I thought it might be a nice touch, seeing as everyone’s been at my door for the last 10 years, as a fan, to be like, ‘Would you like to come in?'” she said.