Therapy Works

After reaching her “Saturn return,” which often occurs in a person’s late 20s or early 30s, she felt like she “lost the plot.” Consulting her therapist, Adele thought about what she would tell her 7-year-old self.

“She was left on her own. And I needed to go sit with her and really address how I felt when I was growing up. And issues with my dad. Which I’d been avoiding,” she divulged. “Not being sure if someone who is supposed to love you loves you, and doesn’t prioritize you in any capacity when you’re little. You assume it and get used to it. So my relationship with men in general, my entire life, has always been: You’re going to hurt me, so I’ll hurt you first. It’s just toxic and prevents me from actually finding any happiness.”