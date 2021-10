Vocal Rest

Adele underwent vocal surgery in 2011 and was forced to cancel a few performances six years later out of extra precaution. “I think once my voice rests it doesn’t want to come back for a while. I think that’s what happened. The momentum went,” she explained. “I’m not allowed to perform if I’m not well anymore, because obviously I had surgery years ago. So there was no even pushing through it. I was devastated.”