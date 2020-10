He Was Previously Linked to Naomi Campbell

The musician was rumored to have dated Naomi Campbell in 2018. They appeared on the cover of British GQ that April, but the supermodel, 50, unfollowed Skepta on Instagram later that year after he announced that he had become a dad. They appeared to be on good terms again this September when she wished him a happy birthday via Instagram, calling him a “loyal and supportive friend that is there when it matters.”