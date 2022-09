How Did His Case Make Headlines?

Syed was the subject of the “Serial” podcast in 2014 which generated interest in his case years after his conviction. The true crime podcast focused on his arrest and trial, with host Sarah Koenig presenting theories that supported Syed’s innocence.

The case continued to be explored in an Investigation Discovery special in 2016 and an HBO documentary titled The Case Against Adnan Syed in 2019.