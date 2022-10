Were the Charges Dropped?

According to the New York Times, prosecutors dropped all charges against Syed on October 11. Marilyn J. Mosby, who is the state’s attorney for Baltimore City, said that she instructed her office to dismiss the charges against Syed after he was cleared by any DNA testing.

“It’s still an open and pending case, but with regard to Adnan Syed, the case is finished,” Mosby said at a news conference at the time.