Everything to Know About Adnan Syed’s Arrest and Overturned Murder Conviction

When Was Syed Released?

In 2003, Syed appealed his conviction but was unsuccessful. He later made an appeal for post-conviction relief in 2010, which was also denied.

After multiple attempts for a new trial, Baltimore prosecutors filed a motion to vacate his murder conviction in September 2022. According to reports, the decision was based on “the possible involvement of alternative suspects.”

Prosecutors plan to continue their investigation.

The overturned conviction does not mean Syed is innocent in the eyes of the law. He is still under investigation, but the court no longer had “confidence in the integrity of this conviction” and released Syed while prosecutors continue to look into what really happened.