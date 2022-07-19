1. He Was in a Rock Band Before Going Solo

After landing two solo record deals — in 2000 and 2006, respectively — Neal joined the band Hinder as their new frontman in 2014. “I remember I got clean in 2010; May 15, went to rehab. Stayed clean,” he told WBIR about his stint in the band. “I joined the rock band Hinder, they were all about drinking and partying. This is not their fault. I had decided I wanted to drink like a normal person. I remember trying to be normal and fitting in. I remember going to a bar and ordering a drink. I tried to hide it. I remember pretending to be normal. I was just lying to myself telling myself that I could control it.”