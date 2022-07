4. He Was Open About His Struggles With Addiction

Neal used his time on AGT to speak about his experiences with addiction. “I just would blow any opportunity that I had. And once I woke up from that after 24 years, the damage that I had done to everyone in my life [was unbelievable],” he explained before his quarter-finals performance. “Now, I’m about to be 15 months sober … I want to be happy.”