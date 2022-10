6. His Cause of Death

In October 2022, Neal’s death was revealed to be the result of ingesting a fatal combination of drugs. A spokesperson for the Davidson County Medical Examiner’s office in Nashville told Us that he died as the result of “acute combined drug toxicity with morphine, methamphetamine, fentanyl and acetyl fentanyl, and it was ruled as an accident. The case was completed on September 13, 2022.”