December 2021

After the Knots Landing alum opened up about the emotional toll of the Rust incident during an ABC tell-all, he thanked his wife for her support. “No matter what happens to me. No matter what I suffer. If I win or lose, anything. Anything. No one can take away from me the joy and love you have given me, @hilariabaldwin,” he wrote via Instagram. “These are tough times. The world is choked with fumes of hate. But you have given me a reason to live. Our life with our family is all I care about. Nothing else. I owe that to you.”