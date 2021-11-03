February 2021

After a month-long hiatus from Instagram, Hilaria released an apology.

“I’ve spent the last month listening, reflecting, and asking myself how I can learn and grow,” the podcaster wrote in a caption at the time. “My parents raised my brother and me with two cultures, American and Spanish, and I feel a true sense of belonging to both. The way I’ve spoken about myself and my deep connection to two cultures could have been better explained – I should have been more clear and I’m sorry. I’m proud of the way I was raised, and we’re raising our children to share the same love and respect for both.”