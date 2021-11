October 2021

The couple went to Vermont in the aftermath of the Rust shooting. “I brought [Alec] up here because we have to mourn Halyna’s death. Alec had a really traumatic thing happen, and I am trying to limit the PTSD,” she told the New York Post at the time. “He needs space for me to take care of him and his mental health. It’s an awful thing that happened. Alec feels awful.”