October 2021

Alec, who produced and starred in Rust, was part of a tragic shooting on set during which he accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

“My heart is with Halyna. Her husband. Her son. Their family and loved ones. And my Alec,” Hilaria shared on social media after the incident. “It’s said, ‘There are no words’ because it’s impossible to express the shock and heartache of such a tragic accident. Heartbreak. Loss. Support.”