Alec Baldwin Thanks Supporters Amid ‘Tough Time’ After ‘Rust’ Shooting

Alec’s Christmas Message

Baldwin took to Instagram on Christmas Eve to thank “all the people who sent me such kind words and best wishes and strength and hope and prayers, thoughts and lots of encouragement.”

He said in the December 24 video, ”I got hundreds, hundreds of emails from friends, family and colleagues and people I haven’t heard from in quite a while to send me strength and good wishes and so forth. I’m really grateful to them.”

The actor then referenced the tragedy. “I’m looking forward to some aspects of this being behind me, of course. For everyone who is involved in this, it’ll never be behind us because someone died so tragically,” he said. “I only care about my wife and my kids and moving forward with my life and trying to get through a tough time, a really tough time. Whatever holiday you’re celebrating, happy holidays to everybody. I hope that you’re as lucky as I am in one department, that you’re home with your family; I’m home with my family.”