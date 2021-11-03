Assistant Director Breaks His Silence

Dave Halls, the assistant director on Rust, released a statement in which he praised his “friend” Hutchins. “I’m shocked and saddened by her death,” he said. “It’s my hope that this tragedy prompts the industry to reevaluate its values and practices to ensure no one is harmed through the creative process again.”

He continued, “My thoughts are with all who knew and loved Halyna.”

Halls did not address the details of the incident or the reports that he was the one who handed Baldwin the gun involved in the shooting.