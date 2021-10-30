Baldwin Is Talking to Hutchins’ Family

The actor, who also produced the film, explained that he met with Hutchins’ husband as well as her son to offer support.

“The guy is overwhelmed with grief,” Baldwin said on October 30. “There are incidental accidents on film sets from time to time but nothing like this. This is a one in a trillion event, and so he is in shock [and] has a 9-year-old son. We are in constant contact with him. We’re very worried about his family and his kid, and we’re eagerly awaiting for the sheriff’s department telling us what their investigation has yielded.”