Evidence Recovered

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza confirmed during a press conference on October 27 that a lead bullet was recovered from Souza’s shoulder after he was taken to the hospital. The bullet is believed to be the one that fatally struck Hutchins.

Police also collected approximately 600 items of evidence, including 500 rounds of ammunition from the set, which were a mixture of “blanks, dummy rounds and what we are suspecting were live rounds,” according to Mendoza.