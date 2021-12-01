First Interview

The It’s Complicated actor sat down for an in-depth interview with ABC News more than one month after the tragedy, opening up about the aftermath of the shooting. In a clip from the December 2021 special, Baldwin cried while reflecting on what went wrong on set.

“The trigger wasn’t pulled. I didn’t pull the trigger,” he said. “I would never point a gun at anyone and pull the trigger at them. Never. I have no idea [how a bullet got in there]. Someone put a live bullet in a gun. A bullet that wasn’t even supposed to be on the property.”

Baldwin went on to say the incident was the “worst thing” that’s ever happened to him, explaining, “Because I think back and I think, ‘What could I have done?'”