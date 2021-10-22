Has It Happened Before?

This is not the first time a prop gun has led to fatalities on a film set. In 1993, the late Brandon Lee was killed during filming for The Crow after an improperly loaded prop gun was fired. His sister, Shannon Lee, reacted to the Rust incident on Thursday.

“Our hearts go out to the family of Halyna Hutchins and to Joel Souza and all involved in the incident on ‘Rust,'” she tweeted via a memorial account set up for her brother. “No one should ever be killed by a gun on a film set. Period.”