How Could the Gun Be Fired If Baldwin Didn’t Pull the Trigger?
In an August 16 interview with Chris Cuomo, Baldwin doubled down on his stance that he did not pull the trigger.
“This did not come from me, this came from the D.A.’s Office themselves,” the actor began. “You’re familiar with what fanning a gun is? Have you heard of that phrase, ‘fanning the gun’? So, if you pull the hammer back, and you don’t lock the hammer … if you pull the hammer back pretty far — in old Western movies you’d see someone fan the hammer of the gun — the hammer didn’t lock; you pulled it back to an extent where it would fire the bullet without you pulling the trigger, without you locking the hammer.”
He further emphasized: "The person who was the principal safety officer of the film declared, in front of the entire assemblage, 'This is a cold gun.'"