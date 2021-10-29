More Information on Crew Member Who Handled Firearms

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was the armorer — or person in charge of firearms — on the set of Rust. During a September episode of the “Voices of West” podcast, the former model admitted “the best part” of her job was “just showing people who are normally kind of freaked out by guns how safe they can be and how they’re not really problematic unless put in the wrong hands.”

Reed is the daughter of longtime armorer Thell Reed, who was Brad Pitt’s shooting coach on the 2007 film The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford. However, the 24-year-old had only worked on one movie before landing the role of head armorer on Baldwin’s western.

The Hollywood rookie noted she had “figured” out most of the job’s requirements on “my own” and said that “loading blanks” is the “scariest thing to me.”