The Financial Ramifications

Rust Movie Productions LLC was fined over $136,000 by New Mexico’s Occupational Health and Safety Bureau in April 2022, after safety officials claimed in a statement that the production company showed “plain indifference to the recognized hazards associated with the use of firearms on set that resulted in a fatality, severe injury, and unsafe working conditions.”

Environment Cabinet Secretary James Kenney released a separate statement after announcing the fine.

“The investigation found that this tragic incident never would have happened if Rust Movie Productions, LLC has followed national film industry standards for firearm safety,” he explained. “This is a complete failure of the employer to follow recognized national protocols that keep employees safe.”

The bureau confirmed that the “Willful-Serious” citation — and $136,793 fine — is the maximum permitted under New Mexico law.

For their part, Rust Movie Productions LLC plans to appeal the penalty.

“While we appreciate OSHA’s time and effort in its investigation,” the company told CBS in an official statement, “we disagree with its findings and plan to appeal. Our thoughts and prayers remain with Halyna’s family.”