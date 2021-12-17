The Investigation Continues

Police sought a warrant to obtain the Boss Baby actor’s cell phone in December 2021, according to Deadline, requesting the device to determine whether there might be “any evidence relating to the death investigation of Halyna Hutchins.” A judge signed off on the paperwork, which stated, “Such information, if it exists, may be material and relevant to this investigation.”

At the time, Baldwin’s lawyer noted, “We are confident that the evidence will show that Mr. Baldwin is not responsible civilly or criminally for what occurred on October 21, and he continues to cooperate with authorities.”