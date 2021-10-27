The ‘Last Photo’ of Halyna Hutchins

On October 22, a Rust crewmember named Serge Svetnoy shared a photo of Hutchins that he claimed was taken shortly before the fatal shooting. “This is the last photo with Halyna on set,” he wrote via Facebook.

The snapshot showed the cinematographer shooting a scene with Baldwin in a small church on the New Mexico set.

Two days later, Svetnoy shared an emotional post in which he revealed that he “was holding [Hutchins] in my arms while she was dying. Her blood was on my hands,” he wrote via Facebook on October 24.

In that same message, the electrician stated that, in his opinion, Hutchins’ death was “the fault of negligence and unprofessionalism.”