The Letter

Baldwin shared a two-page letter via Instagram in December 2021 that was written by the Rust crew, which defended the film’s production. The writers of the note clarified that the note had “not been sanctioned or influenced in any way by the producers,” but was intended to “express a more accurate account” of their “workplace tragedy.”

The letter stated that Hutchins was the “heart of the production” and “losing her hurt every single one of us.”

“We are hurting from the loss of our togetherness, our spirit, and the loss of our labor,” the message continued. “We are hurting for our friends that have been targeted by the public as they themselves grieve.”

While those who worked on the film said the production had its challenges, “the descriptions of Rust as a chaotic, dangerous, and exploitative workplace are false and distract from what matters the most: the memory of Halyna Hutchins, and the need to find modern alternatives to outdated industry firearm and safety practices.”