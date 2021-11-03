Correcting the Narrative?

Baldwin reposted a thread from Terese Magpale Davis, who worked on Rust as a costume designer, outlining what they allege really happened on set. Davis’ post, which the actor shared via his Instagram account on November 2, claimed “the story being spun of us being overworked and surrounded by unsafe, chaotic conditions is bulls—t.”

Davis stated that she “never worked more than a 12.5-hour shoot day,” saying that only happened once and “most days” were under the 12-hour mark. She recalled the day that Hutchins died, saying, “We had come off a 12-hour turnaround after an 11-hour shoot day,” noting they had a “56-hour weekend right before” the prolonged day. “No one was too tired to do their jobs,” she said.

She refuted claims that the producers on the film didn’t care about their crew, writing, “They were some of the most approachable and warm producers I’ve ever worked with.” Davis explained that “concerns were heard and addressed” by the producers. According to her, the crew had a union rep who told production “not to give in to the camera crew” demands because they were asking for things that “the union does not require.”

Davis alleged that she has spoken with the producers on the project since the accident, and they told her they have chosen not to defend themselves against the “blatantly false accusations” because they want the “focus to be on Halyna” and they want to “grieve and recover.”