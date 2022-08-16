Cancel OK

Alec Baldwin Fatally Shoots Cinematographer on ‘Rust’ Set After Prop Gun Misfire: Everything to Know

Alec Baldwin on Rust set
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock (12913313b) En esta imagen de un video publicado por la oficina del alguacil del condado de Santa Fe, Alec Baldwin, aún con el vestuario de la producción, habla con los investigadores después de un tiroteo fatal el año pasado en un set de filmación en Santa Fe, Nuevo México BALDWIN-MUERTE EN EL SET, Santa Fe, United States - 26 Apr 2022 AP/Shutterstock
What Did the FBI Forensic Report of the Gun Find?

Baldwin has stated that he believes he did not pull the trigger. However, an FBI forensic report obtained by ABC News in August 2022 reportedly stated that the gun Baldwin was using was evaluated in various positions.

With the hammer at various angles — including quarter-, half- and fully cocked positions — the gun “could not be made to fire without a pull of the trigger while the working internal components were intact and functional,” the report stated.

With the hammer de-cocked on a loaded chamber, the gun was able to detonate a primer “without a pull of the trigger when the hammer was struck directly,” which is normal for a Pietta .45 Colt type of revolver, the report stated.

In a bullet, the primer is the small explosive charge that ignites the propellant, which creates the chemical reaction that pushes the bullet core out.

