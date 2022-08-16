What Did the FBI Forensic Report of the Gun Find?
Baldwin has stated that he believes he did not pull the trigger. However, an FBI forensic report obtained by ABC News in August 2022 reportedly stated that the gun Baldwin was using was evaluated in various positions.
With the hammer at various angles — including quarter-, half- and fully cocked positions — the gun “could not be made to fire without a pull of the trigger while the working internal components were intact and functional,” the report stated.
With the hammer de-cocked on a loaded chamber, the gun was able to detonate a primer “without a pull of the trigger when the hammer was struck directly,” which is normal for a Pietta .45 Colt type of revolver, the report stated.
In a bullet, the primer is the small explosive charge that ignites the propellant, which creates the chemical reaction that pushes the bullet core out.