What to Know About the 'Rust' Shooting: Investigation, Settlement and More

Wrongful Death Suit Settled

In October 2022, an undisclosed settlement was reached in a wrongful death suit filed against Baldwin and others by Hutchins’ family.

“We have reached a settlement, subject to court approval, for our wrongful death case against the producers of Rust, including Alec Baldwin and Rust Movie Productions, LLC. As part of that settlement, our case will be dismissed,” Hutchins’ widower, Matthew Hutchins, said in a statement to multiple outlets. He added that he had “no interest in engaging in recriminations or attribution of blame (to the producers or Mr. Baldwin).

Baldwin’s attorney, Luke Nikas, reacted to the settlement in a statement. “Throughout this difficult process, everyone has maintained the specific desire to do what is best for Halyna’s son. We are grateful to everyone who contributed to the resolution of this tragic and painful situation,” he said.

Production of Rust is set to resume in January 2023. Matthew will serve as an executive producer and receive a portion of the profits.