Florence Pugh

The Black Widow star shared a photo of Hutchins via her Story, writing, “This tragedy has been firmly circling in my head all day and all night. This kind of ‘mistake’ is something that honestly worries me every time a set has to work with firearms. Naturally. This is an actual heartbreaking nightmare, for all parts involved.”

She continued in her post, “My heart aches so much for this woman and her family. The crew. Alec. Everyone who had to witness such a sloppy mistake play out. This shouldn’t happen. I still can’t wrap my head around why or how. Rest In Peace Halyna.”