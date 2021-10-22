Frances Fisher

The Rust star shared her own tribute to Hutchins via Instagram on Friday that celebrated the cinematographer for being one of very “few non-male directors of photography.”

The Unforgiven star continued by stating that there is a line from the Clint Eastwood-directed movie that “maybe someday I will have the courage to put here. It pretty much sums it all up. In the meantime, my prayers are with your family and with all who love and miss you. @halynahutchins See the beauty of her vision.”