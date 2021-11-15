George Clooney

The Ocean’s Eleven star addressed the tragedy during a November interview on the “WTF With Marc Maron” podcast. “I’ve been on sets for 40 years and the person that hands you the gun, the person that is responsible for the gun, is either the prop or the armorer, period,” he explained. “This is one of those things. I was friends with an actor named John-Erik Hexum, who accidentally pulled a gun up with a blank in it and put it to his head and died from the concussion. And then I was good friends — really good friends — with Brandon Lee.”

The Oscar winner went on to say that Lee’s death is one of the reasons he is extremely careful with guns on set. “Now, every single time I’m handed a gun on the set, every time they hand me a gun, I look at it, I open it,” he said. “I show it to the person I’m pointing it to, I show it to the crew. Every single take you hand it back to the armorer when you’re done.”