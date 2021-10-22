James Gunn

“My greatest fear is that someone will be fatally hurt on one of my sets,” the Guardians of the Galaxy director tweeted. “I pray this will never happen. My heart goes out to all of those affected by the tragedy today on Rust, especially Halyna Hutchins & her family.”

Gunn also responded to a Twitter user asking whether prop guns are still risky when rules and protections are in place. “There is no way what happened yesterday on Rust could have happened if every single person followed the rules,” he replied. “That’s not me placing blame at any individual’s doorstep; I don’t know all the facts. But with everyone following proper protocol it could not have occurred.”