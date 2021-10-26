Jensen Ackles

“I’m not even sure where to start,” the Supernatural alum, who stars alongside Alec in the film, wrote via Instagram. “This has been a tragedy of epic proportions that we are all still processing.”

Ackles called Hutchins “an inspiration” before sending condolences to her husband and child. “Earlier last week, I felt compelled to tell Halyna just how awesome I thought she was,” he recalled on Thursday. “I told her how incredible I thought her camera shots were and just how exciting it was to watch her and her team work. Truly. She laughed and said thank you and gave me a hug. I’ll forever be thankful we had that moment.”