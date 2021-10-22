Sophia Bush

“Hearing about what happened on the #RUST set yesterday shook me to my core,” the One Tree Hill alum tweeted on Friday. “I’m heartbroken for Halyna’s family. Working with weapons on set is always terrifying. Whenever I’ve been handed a ‘safe’ and ready gun I’ve always said a prayer. I can’t fathom how the crew & cast are doing and I hope that an investigation offers some answers as to how this accident could’ve happened. It won’t bring her back, and it won’t lessen everyone’s trauma. But my god, people’s lives shouldn’t be at stake when we are telling stories. Stay vigilant. Sending love.”