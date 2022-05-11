Arrested After Riding Bike the Wrong Way

In 2014, police officers stopped the actor for riding his bicycle in the wrong direction down a one way street in New York City. He was arrested, placed in handcuffs and charged with disorderly conduct after failing to cooperate with the officers. “He got belligerent and began arguing with the officers,” Detective Annette Markowski told TIME.

Alec posted about the incident on Twitter, writing that New York officials were “desperate for revenue and anxious to criminalize behavior once thought benign.”

The Before You Know It actor was cleared of the charges after a July 2014 court appearance.