Leaked Angry Voicemail

A voicemail that the eldest Baldwin brother left for his daughter Ireland when she was 11 years old leaked online in 2007. In the voicemail, Alec calls his oldest daughter a “rude, thoughtless little pig” for not answering a scheduled phone call and said she had “humiliated [him] for the last time.”

“I’m sorry, as everyone who knows me is aware, for losing my temper with my child,” the actor wrote in a statement via his website at the time. “I have been driven to the edgy by parental alienation for many years now. You have to go through this to understand. (Although I hope you never do). I am sorry for what happened,” he wrote.