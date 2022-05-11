Parking Lot Argument

In November 2018, the It’s Complicated actor allegedly got into an argument with a man named Wojciech Cieszkowski over a parking spot outside his apartment. Cieszkowski claimed that the actor punched him, leading to Alec’s arrest.

The Motherless Brooklyn actor sued Cieszkowski in 2019, accusing him of lying about the incident. In January 2022, the two men settled their claims against each other. The terms of the deal were not made public.

“When two New Yorkers get into an argument over a parking space, typically what happens is they exchange a few sharp words and then move on with their lives. But that is not what happened here. Cieszkowski has instead made up a false story about the encounter,” Alec’s attorney, Luke Nikas, wrote in the lawsuit.