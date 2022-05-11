Removal from American Airlines Flight

In 2011, Alec was kicked off an American Airlines flight after he refused to turn off his cell phone when crew members asked him to.

The actor shared via Twitter that he had been playing Words With Friends when the incident occurred. “Flight attendant on American reamed me out 4 playing WORDS W FRIENDS while we sat at the gate not moving. #nowonderamericaairisbankrupt,” he wrote. “But, oddly, 30 Rock plays inflight on American. #theresalwaysunited.”

A statement posted to the American Airlines Facebook page read, ”The passenger was extremely rude to the crew, calling them inappropriate names and using offensive language.”

After his removal from the plane, Alec continued his journey on a later American Airlines flight. “Now on the 3 o’clock American flight. The flight attendants already look … smarter,” he tweeted at the time.