Scuffle With Paparazzi

In 1995, Alec was arrested after he allegedly punched photographer Alan Zanger outside of his California home. The incident took place as the actor and his then-wife, Basinger, were bringing their newborn daughter Ireland home from the hospital.

Though the Saturday Night Live regular was acquitted of misdemeanor battery charges, he lost a civil case against Zanger and was ordered to pay the photographer $4,500 in damages.