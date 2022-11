Does Alex Martin Have Any Kids?

She does! Alex and Bernard have two children together: Mason Dean (born in 1998) and Jerzey Dean (born in 1995). But those aren’t the only children she has.

She also has a daughter named Amara Skye from her high school boyfriend. However, Bernard has raised her as his own daughter.

Amara has a child of her own, making Alex a grandmother and Whoopi a great-grandmother! Charlie Rose (born in 2014) is a cherished granddaughter indeed!