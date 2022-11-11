Who Is Whoopi Goldberg's Daughter? Everything About Alex Martin Dean

Is Whoopi Goldberg Close to Her Daughter?

Alex and Whoopi are very close! The film producer told Wendy Williams in 2015 that she and her movie star mom talk “multiple times a day.”

On The View, the Corrina, Corrina actress made a similar statement, referring to Alex as her “best friend.”

“She’s somebody who makes me laugh, like ‘bwaha!’ laugh, and we can talk to each other at any time of the day or night,” Whoopi said of her daughter.

At Alex’s 40th birthday party in 2014, Whoopi told the crowd, “Alex is a better mother to her three kids than I ever was,” in a heartfelt speech to her daughter, per Page Six.