Who Is Whoopi Goldberg's Daughter? Everything About Alex Martin Dean

What Is ‘According to Alex’?

According to Alex was a reality show featuring Alex, her family and her longtime best friend Leisa Rachal. The six-episode miniseries debuted in 2015 on BET’s Centric network.

While appearing on The Rachael Ray Show, Alex described According to Alex as a coming-of-age series for 40-year-olds entering new phases of life after their children have grown up and doing their own thing.

The film producer said she enjoys her 40s because it’s a time when women can “settle into our grown women bodies, starting businesses, and we’re trying to get ourselves together.”

Whoopi, who had a producing role, said Alexis and Leisa are a very funny duo that shows how adult women can really get along — as opposed to Whoopi’s drama-filled gig on The View.

It was that very lack of angst that made it difficult for producers to find the show a home. There was no pulling of hair, screaming matches, or other dramatic events erupting onscreen. It was a very positive portrayal of bonding and true friendship.