Who Is Whoopi Goldberg's Daughter? Everything About Alex Martin Dean

What Movies Has Alex Martin Dean Been In?

Alex is an actress and producer and is known for her works in Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit, Quest of the Delta Knights, American Intellectuals, Call Me Claus, Strange as Angels, Descendants and Sensitive Men.

In Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit, Alex plays one of the students in the unruly classroom. You can spot her easily as the one with the “Yo Mama” line about Skittles: “You mama is so fat, she sat on a rainbow, and Skittles popped out!”

Those jokes are enough to cause Sister Mary Clarence (Whoopi’s character) to walk straight out of the room in disgust. She’s told to “keep the faith” and “be tough as nails.”

Her creative efforts have not gone unnoticed by the industry: she was named Miss Golden Globe, currently referred to as Golden Globe Ambassador, at the 1994 Golden Globe Awards.

She was also at the center of one of her mother’s productions, According to Alex.