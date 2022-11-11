Who Is Whoopi Goldberg's Daughter? Everything About Alex Martin Dean

What Movies Has Alex Martin Produced?

According to IMDb, Alex has produced two short films: Sensitive Men and Descendants.

The former is a 29-minute comedy that sees two men trying to get their exes back in any way possible. The cast includes French Stewart and Whoopi herself.

The latter is a 3D animated film about good and evil. Once again, Whoopi is part of the cast. The other notable performer is Christy Scott Cashman, who has also appeared in American Hustle, Edge of Darkness and The Pink Panther 2.