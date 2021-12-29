Alex Rodriguez and Cynthia Scurtis’ Ups and Downs Through the Years

2021

Rodriguez and Scurtis spent “a lot of time together” with their kids after his split from Lopez, a source exclusively told Us Weekly in December 2021. “It’s like they’re one big happy family when they’re together,” the insider elaborated, noting that the athlete got along “well” with Nicolas. “[The mens’] relationship has turned into a friendship — they support each other. There’s no bad blood there.”

The source added that the former professional baseball player was “in the picture a lot more” after ending his engagement, and he “usually” asked Scurtis and Nicolas to join him and the girls if they were doing “something fun.”

As for the dynamic between the exes, the insider told Us, “Alex and Cynthia coparent really well. They’re in a good place.”